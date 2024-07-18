1,766 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

