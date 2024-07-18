1st Source (SRCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect 1st Source to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1st Source Stock Up 1.6 %

SRCE stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.