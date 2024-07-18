2,207 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $174.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.