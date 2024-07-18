505 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,679,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

DY opened at $174.54 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.