599 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

BAH stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

