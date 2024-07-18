7,019 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

