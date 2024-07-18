8,201 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

