89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.28. 89bio shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 60,492 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETNB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

89bio Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in 89bio by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

