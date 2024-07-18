8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Sells $20,752.39 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,333 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $20,752.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,439.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

8X8 Stock Down 4.9 %

EGHT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

