8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Sells $20,752.39 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,333 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $20,752.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,439.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
8X8 Stock Down 4.9 %
EGHT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 8X8
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 8X8
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.