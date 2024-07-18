A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $108,176,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after acquiring an additional 317,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

