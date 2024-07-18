AbbVie (ABBV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABBV opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.71 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

