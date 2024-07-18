Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in June

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 46.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,499,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 790,758 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

