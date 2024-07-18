Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in June

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.55.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.