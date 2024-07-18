Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy Sells 625 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 194,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

