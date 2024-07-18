Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $124.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

