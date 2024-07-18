Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Research analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

ADEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 59.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,949 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 903,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

