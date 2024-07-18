Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 823,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

