agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.89. 270,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,205,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

