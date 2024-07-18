AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in June

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 46,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 652,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after buying an additional 729,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

