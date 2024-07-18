Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.97

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 145408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.