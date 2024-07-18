Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 152,688 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $295.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AKBA. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.