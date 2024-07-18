Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

