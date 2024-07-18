Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AA opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.45.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
