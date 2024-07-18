Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.44. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 41,517 shares traded.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Specifically, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $683,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.