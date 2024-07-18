Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 821 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 362,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,994,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.