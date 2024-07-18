Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get Our Latest Report on ALGT

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.