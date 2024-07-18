Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,209,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,691,059 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.98.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 294,989 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

