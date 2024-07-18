Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

