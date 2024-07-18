Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
