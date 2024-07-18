Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

