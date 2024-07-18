Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Valentine Chitalu Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,121.62).
Valentine Chitalu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Valentine Chitalu purchased 2,750,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($16,722.97).
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Valentine Chitalu purchased 2,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).
Alma Metals Price Performance
About Alma Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alma Metals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Alma Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alma Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.