Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 936,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.