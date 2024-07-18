Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 138,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

