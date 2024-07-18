Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

