Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $158.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

