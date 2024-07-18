Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $210.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $196.62 and last traded at $194.25. Approximately 12,831,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 42,298,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.72.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

