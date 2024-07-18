América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.99 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.