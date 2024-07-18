Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 198,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $9,383,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

