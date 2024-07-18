Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 283,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 224,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ABCB stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $60.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

