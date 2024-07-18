Amir Jafari Buys 6,666 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $16,931.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 501,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,497.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Amir Jafari purchased 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $16,664.90.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

