Amir Jafari Buys 6,666 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $16,931.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 501,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,497.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Amir Jafari purchased 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $16,664.90.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

