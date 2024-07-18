Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 183,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,735,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

