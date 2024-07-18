Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

CP stock opened at C$114.90 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Insiders sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.