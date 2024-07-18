Analysts Offer Predictions for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.44 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

JLL stock opened at $229.96 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $237.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

