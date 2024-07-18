Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $88.50

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $102.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.