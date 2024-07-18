Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $39.40

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gentex by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.