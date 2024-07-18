Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $75.46

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.37 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

