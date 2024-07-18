Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $21.10

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597,802 shares of company stock worth $32,145,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

