Analysts Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at $6.65

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 3.2 %

RKLB stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.