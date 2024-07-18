Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $20.94

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 301,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 687,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 246,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

