Analyzing Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gyre Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyre Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.78%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Gyre Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyre Therapeutics N/A -730.65% -124.94% Puma Biotechnology 6.79% 35.49% 7.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyre Therapeutics $113.45 million 11.42 -$92.93 million N/A N/A Puma Biotechnology $235.60 million 0.75 $21.59 million $0.33 11.06

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Gyre Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Gyre Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases. In addition, it advances a product pipeline in China, including Pirfenidone, for dermatomyositis interstitial lung disease, systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, and pneumoconiosis, as well as for diabetic kidney disease; and product candidates for acute-on-chronic liver failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine. It also develops alisertib, a small molecule inhibitor of aurora kinase A for the treatment of hormone receptor positive breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company sells its products through specialty pharmacy and distributor networks. It has license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neratinib (oral), neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and related compounds; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of alisertib, as well as sub-license agreements with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., Medison Pharma Ltd., Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

