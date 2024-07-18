Analyzing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Starbucks and Pinstripes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 16 9 0 2.36 Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Starbucks presently has a consensus target price of $92.92, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. Pinstripes has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Starbucks.

This table compares Starbucks and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 11.38% -49.91% 14.27% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Risk and Volatility

Starbucks has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starbucks and Pinstripes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $35.98 billion 2.36 $4.12 billion $3.63 20.69 Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.73 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Summary

Starbucks beats Pinstripes on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

