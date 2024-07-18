Analyzing TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TScan Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 158.44%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $21.05 million 18.46 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -5.74 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.88

TScan Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

