AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $46.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ANAB. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AnaptysBio

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $432,324. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $34.46 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $941.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.